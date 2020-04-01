Left Menu
Hulu renews comedy series 'Shrill' for season three

01-04-2020
Hulu has given a third season order to its critically-acclaimed series "Shrill". The comedy show, created by Lindy West, Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield, premiered on the streamer's platform in March last year.

The third season renewal came two months after its second season started streaming on January 24, reported Variety. Featuring Bryant in the lead, the series is about an overweight young woman Annie, who wants to change her life, but not her body.

"Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she's as good as anyone else, and acts on it," reads the official logline of the show. "Shrill" hails from Warner Bros. Television and also features Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, and Patti Harrison. Rushfield serves as the showrunner and she also executive produces it alongside West, Bryant, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.

