Taraji P Henson puts wedding on hold after uncle's death probably due to coronavirus

Actor Taraji P Henson has put her wedding to fiance Kelvin Hayden on hold after the demise of her uncle from a suspected case of coronavirus. The "Empire" star, who got engaged to former NFL player Hayden in 2018, told Access Hollywood that she has put a "pause" on the wedding as she believes things have changed drastically after the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I'm pausing because there's so much to take into consideration now. We've all been changed after this," Henson said. "I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It's a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this," she added.

In a separate interview with Extra TV, the 49-year-old actor said both she and Hayden have elderly relatives in their families and she is currently focussed on their safety. "Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way," Henson added. The actor said she is now planning to get married in July but it depends on the situation in the country.

"It's probably going to be more like July. We have to see what this will be like at the other end," Henson added..

