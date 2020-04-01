Left Menu
Raveena Tandon demonstrates on how to wash hands as recommended by doctors

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday demonstrated the correct technique to wash hands as recommended by doctors.

01-04-2020
A still from the video shared by actor Raveena Tandon (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday demonstrated the correct technique to wash hands as recommended by doctors. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a detailed video on how to wash one's hand for 20 second in order to stay safe from getting infected from the deadly coronavirus.

"Take some soap, scrub it, around your hands, through your fingers, run the water through your cuticles, clean your hands properly," the 'Maatr' actor said while demonstrating. Not just the video, but the actor also penned the importance of washing hands in the captions.

"Washing hands prevents illnesses and spread of infections to othersHandwashing with soap removes germs from hands. This helps prevent infections because, people frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth and make us sick," the caption read. She also further wrote: "Germs from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. Germs can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick."

"Germs from unwashed hands can be transferred to other objects, like handrails, tabletops, or toys, and then transferred to another person's hands. Removing germs through handwashing, therefore, helps prevent diarrhea and respiratory infections and may even help prevent skin and eye infections," she concluded. Earlier, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra had taken WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared videos where they were seen demonstrating how to wash hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation. (ANI)

