Bollywood celebs to join fans for virtual red carpet event of 'The Lion King' on Disney+Hotstar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:48 IST
With people across the country practising social distancing by staying at home, Disney+Hotstar is organising a virtual red carpet event for "The Lion King" on their app with celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and others participating. The premiere on Thursday evening will be an interactive watch party where users will be able to watch the premiere of "The Lion King" in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with their favorite celebrities.

Other than Hrithik and Katrina, the celebrities who are a part of the virtual watch party are Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman. Users will be able to interact on the social feed on the platform during the premiere. They can chat with their friends and family, share photos and badges with them and the rest of India, and also interact with some of their favourite celebrities attending the red carpet premiere event with them from the safety of their homes.

The premiere will be available exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers, a release from the company said. Hrithik said he has been keeping his chidren busy while adhering to isolation rules and the virtual premiere of 'The Lion King' "couldn’t have come at a better time". "This Thursday, the three of us are blocking our seats on the couch to catch the special Red Carpet Premiere of Lion King on Disney+ Hotstar. I’m looking forward to spending more quality time with my kids, while interacting with folks online – it's going to be fun," he said.

Shroff said 'The Lion King' was his go to movie as a child. "I would often picture my father as Mufasa and I was Simba. I am quite excited to attend the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere from the comfort of my home and catch the live-action version of the movie. In a time of lockdown, I hope people find inspiration and jo in little moments of the movie.” App users can catch 'The Lion King' at 6pm followed by "The Mandalorian" at 8 pm with their friends, families and favourite celebrities. Disney+Hotstar begins streaming in India from Friday.

