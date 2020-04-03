Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini condemn the attack on doctors in Indore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:04 IST
Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini condemn the attack on doctors in Indore

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor have condemned the attack on medical professionals in Indore. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednesday to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors. The video of the attack went viral on social media. "Respect. Dr Trupti and Dr Raziya are true role models. And the behaviour of those who pelted them with stones is shameful and condemnable," Azmi said on Twitter. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini said, "In the midst of the entire country’s appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers and paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack people who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful." Kapoor appealed to everyone to not resort to any kind of violence on the medical staff and police. "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please," Kapoor said.

"Shameful attack on health workers who are risking their lives for us . These people should be punished," Onir tweeted. Actor Divyendu Sharma said, "The most disturbing thing I saw this morning.. is this how we treat our doctors? Health care workers? What are we???? #COVIDIOTS #shameful." Actor Shilpa Shetty said instead of attacking the medical professionals one must come together to help them in the fight against the pandemic. "Our medical professionals are out there on the field, risking their lives while protecting ours. The least we can do is come together as a community and help them prepare for the battle they’re fighting," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Dipannita Sharma suggested that the health care professionals should be given protection. "Health care professionals are our guiding angels. Let’s please never forget that .We should be indebted to them, for putting their lives on the line to save others. Nothing can justify attacks on them. It’s a disgrace. They must be given protection at this time #coronawarriors," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

BAE defers dividend decision, says coronavirus will hit outlook

Britains BAE Systems said it would defer a decision on whether to pay its dividend and had launched cost control measures after seeing significant disruption from coronavirus in recent weeks.While the outbreak will impact its previous guida...

Human ancestor Homo erectus older than previously thought: Study

Researchers have unearthed the earliest known skull of Homo erectus, the first of human ancestors in behavior and anatomy, a finding that adds more than a hundred thousand years to the first appearance dates of the species. Following years ...

Wimbledon chief fears 'no more tennis this year'

Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis admitted that he feared the remainder of the 2020 tennis season could be wiped out. Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the...

Obi-Wan Kenobi series ropes in Joby Harold as writer

John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writerAccording to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in JanuaryThe much-anticipated series ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020