Jeff Davis to develop animated drama at Fox

“Criminal Minds” creator Jeff Davis is developing an animated drama series at Fox. The one-hour project is Davis’ first under his overall deal with the broadcaster, reported Variety. Details of the series are being kept under the wraps. Davis will serve as writer and executive producer

Fox Entertainment will produce the series with Bento Box Entertainment, the animation house behind the hit Fox series “Bob’s Burgers”.

