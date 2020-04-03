Left Menu
Money Heist Season 4 release on Netflix after a long wait

Updated: 03-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:24 IST
The fourth season of Money Heist also known as 'La casa de papel' in Spanish, which means 'the house of paper" is now streaming on Netflix in India and across the world. Technically, Money Heist season 4 is the second half of the second season, which is why Netflix refers to it officially as Money Heist: Part 4.

Taking the information to Twitter, the makers have announced its release, captioning, "Esto es mucho más que un atraco.⁣ #LCDP4 ya es disponible" which means "This is much more than a heist. # LCDP4 is now available" in English.

Following tradition, the new series is made up of eight episodes, just like the previous series. All eight episodes of Money Heist Season 4 are available on Netflix. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist came to life on Spanish cable TV in 2017 as a 15-episode limited series. Netflix picked up global streaming rights later that year and re-edited the show into 22 episodes, which were released on its service in two parts in December 2017 and April 2018.

