Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Updated: 03-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:12 IST
The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap to avoid speculations and rumours. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Since Mindhunter Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019, fans are passionately waiting for Season 3. But you should remember that there should be no question of release for third season in the next couple of months.

Netflix has yet to demand for Mindhunter Season 3. Netflix announced in January this year that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects.

"He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

As of now Mindhunter Season 3 has not been renewed. And the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and the consequent lockdown won't allow the web series to be renewed as every production has been stopped for an indefinite time period. However, if the show returns, it is unlikely to be released this year. Fans can expect the series earliest by 2021 or 2022.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap to avoid speculations and rumours. If the show returns, then Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, as reported by Pop Culture.

There is no question of getting a trailer for Mindhunter Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

