Jennifer Aniston surprises coronavirus positive nurse with $10G gift card on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:42 IST
Jimmy Kimmel along with Jennifer Aniston and Kimball Fairbanks (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jennifer Aniston used her star power on Thursday (local time) to brighten the day of a coronavirus frontline worker, who tested positive for the virus. According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star appeared as a surprise guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show, for the purpose of surprising a cardiovascular nurse from Utah, who contracted the novel virus.

Kimmel welcomed the nurse, named Kimball Fairbanks, to the show via a live video chat. The nurse, who is a mother of two, said she began feeling sick a few days after working a shift at her hospital last week. Fairbanks said, "I kind of felt like I got hit by a train. But I think I just have really mild symptoms. I feel like I have a head cold combined with the flu. It feels decently manageable so that's good."

Kimmel informed Fairbanks that she had a surprise planned to cheer her up.. Seconds later, Aniston appeared on the screen from her home. The 'Murder Mystery' actor said, "Hi, honey, it's so good to meet you. I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I just, I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal."

To which Kimball replied, who was in a state of shock with a wide smile on her face and hand on her chest, "Wow it's so good to meet you. I really appreciate that." Aniston asked Fairbanks how she was feeling. To which she replied, "I woke up today and decided I'm not going to be sick any longer."

Fairbanks explained that due to her positive test result, she has been furloughed from work at the hospital. She is now in quarantine and cannot be near her family, including her 4-year-old and 18-month-old daughters, for two weeks. The show host, Kimmel asked her how she's been able to prepare food for herself and the nurse said she's been mainly ordering delivery.

Aniston told the nurse, who erupted in laughter, "Oh, that's good because you know what? You're going to be getting 10,000 USD gift certificate from Postmates." To which Kimmel added that each of the nurses on Fairbanks' floor will also receive Postmates gift cards

Jennifer also informed Kimmel of what's going on inside her home in Los Angeles and revealed that she hasn't left the house in "three weeks." 'We're the Millers' star shared that the most challenging thing is watching the news and trying to digest all that's going on out there. She said," I allow a check-in in the morning, and then I'll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically it's regurgitating the exact same thing."

Aniston added that washing the dishes has become her "favourite thing in the world" because it kills two birds with one stone. (ANI)

