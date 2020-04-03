Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' while teaching his daughter how to wash hands

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' has recently shared a cute video of him singing the song 'You're Welcome' of his movie 'Moana' with his adorable toddler, Tiana. In the clip, 'The Rock' shares his pre-shower routine with his adorable 1-year-old.

Sharing the video, he captioned, "Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song "You're Welcome" from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, "just shut your mouth and sing daddy😂"

The two even update the lyrics for the current pandemic crisis. "What can I say except, 'you're welcome', the coronavirus has got to go!"

During the time when the United States was in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, 'The Rock' celebrated International Women's Day with Tiana and her older sister Jasmine.

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine," 'The Rock' said to Tia.

'The Rock' married Jasmine and Tia's mother, Lauren Hashian, in a secret ceremony in August 2019.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.