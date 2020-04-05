Marianne Faithfull hospitalised with COVID-19

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with coronavirus. The 74-year-old veteran artiste is currently stable, her management told Rolling Stone magazine.

"Marianne Faithfull's manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery," the statement from Faithfull's representative read. Faithfull checked herself into the hospital on Monday, where she tested positive for COVID-19, and developed pneumonia, her friend Penny Arcade told the publication.

The artist has had various health issues in the past. She suffered from anorexia in the early 1970s, when she was also addicted to heroin. In 2006, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent successful surgery. The next year she announced that she has hepatitis C, diagnosed 12 years ago. Faithfull also has arthritis.

