Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yami Gautam urges people to stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday urged people to stay in their homes and also shared a few precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:04 IST
Yami Gautam urges people to stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19
Actor Yami Gautam (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday urged people to stay in their homes and also shared a few precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The actor shared a short video of her public service announcement about the precautions to be taken against COVID-19.

"I request all my brothers and sisters of this country to stay in your homes, stay clean, maintain a social distance, and please maintain a fearless atmosphere," she said in the video. "If a parcel or something else arrives at your house, please wash it and wash your hands too after touching it. Please cover your nose and mouth if you have to step out of the house in any unavoidable circumstance. Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser and sanitise your hands with it repeatedly," the 'Vicky Donor' actor added.

She also urged people to get themselves screened for the coronavirus if they experience any symptoms. "If you experience any symptoms of coronavirus within yourself or in somebody else, then please get yourself tested and advice the same to the other person too. Come let us all fight this battle of coronavirus together," she said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...

Allocating 5 Karachi graveyards for COVID-19 burials at 11th hr highlights Pak's unpreparedness

Pakistan is so unprepared for the fight against coronavirus that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC at the 11th hour had to allocate five graveyards in the city for the burial of infection-related deaths. KMC Graveyard Department Dire...

Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers to curate exhibits for Academy Museum

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers will collaborate on exhibitions for the upcoming Academy Museum. After a long period of eight years, since the project was fi...

IMF likely to delay release of third tranche of $6 bn loan to Pak due to COVID-19 pandemic: report

The International Monetary Fund IMF is likely to delay the release of its third tranche of the total USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility EFF to cash-strapped Pakistan in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a media rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020