Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul announce pregnancy

Actor-couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who got married in 2018, are set to become parents soon. Ekta took to Instagram and shared a picture, where the "Veere Di Wedding" actor is kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump.

"Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I," she captioned the picture. The couple was congratulated by their colleagues, including Sapna Pabbi, Sheen Dass, Nidhi Uttam, Sehban Azim and Amol Parashar.

According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome the baby next month..

