‘Fleabag’ play to stream on Amazon to raise money for COVID-19 charities

British actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” play will stream on Amazon Prime Video to raise money for coronavirus charities. The show, which played a sold-out run at London’s Wyndham’s theatre, will be available for purchase for a two-week period in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other parts of the world, starting from Friday. The production will be available for a 48-hour download for 4 pounds, with the option to donate larger amounts of money.

The play is already available to stream in the UK and Ireland on Soho theatre’s On Demand site. All proceeds will go towards charities including the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others, which provides support to all theatre workers in times of need.

“Fleabag” play, an account of “some sort of woman living her sort of life”, was written and performed by Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones. “I hope this filmed performance of ‘Fleabag’ can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. “All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Apart from this, there will also be a special Fleabag Support Fund, which will distribute grants of 2,500 pound to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry..

