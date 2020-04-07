Left Menu
Shah Rukh, Priyanka part of global event honouring healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:10 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join artists from around the world for global television and streaming special curated by pop star Lady Gaga to support and applaud frontline health care workers in their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'One World Together At Home' virtual concert organized by the World Health Organization and international advocacy organization Global Citizen will air on April 18 and will feature the real-life experiences of doctors, nurses, and families living through the pandemic.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Priyanka, the star-studded line up also includes Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris, and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. The broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Kimmel of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and Stephen Colbert of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations system is fully mobilized: "supporting country responses, placing our supply chains at the world's disposal and advocating for a global cease-fire." He said the world organization is "proud" to join forces with the global event to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together now to advance Global Goals for the future. Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen Hugh Evans said the program will honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers and aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their health to safeguard everyone else's," he said.

The special program will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, and Instagram. The digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world's healthcare heroes. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the health organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response. "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The 'One World: Together At Home' concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat," he added. Funding pledges from philanthropists and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO to equip frontline health care workers with masks, gowns and other vital equipment as well as to local charities providing food, shelter, and healthcare to those most in need.

