Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boyfriend is nowhere near top of my list of priorities: Selena Gomez on new song

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:25 IST
Boyfriend is nowhere near top of my list of priorities: Selena Gomez on new song
Selena Gomez (file photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pop star Selena Gomez, who is set to release new track "Boyfriend", has made it clear that finding love in the times of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near the top of her priority list. The track is part of a deluxe edition of her new album 'Rare' which is set to release on April 9.

In an Instagram post, Gomez said the song was written prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 and she is currently focussed on "safety, unity, and recovery" of everyone. "Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic," the 27-year-old singer wrote. Gomez said the proceeds from the album will be going to PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, which works with non-profit organisations assisting musicians and music industry workers affected by the pandemic. The fund also helps out people suffering from mental health issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...

5 crore people out of 7.50 crore population of Rajasthan screened for COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that his government has been proactive as 5 crore people out of around 7.50 crore of the population of state has been screened for COVID-19. We have made control rooms at the state level...

Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support -IATA

Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industrys representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of c...

Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response -WHO

Most Middle Eastern countries are seeing worrying daily increases in cases of the new coronavirus but the region still has a chance to contain its spread, a senior World Health Organization WHO official said on Tuesday. The WHO has confirme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020