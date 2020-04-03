Left Menu
Why N Koreans don’t consider Hyun Bin handsome, Kim Jong-un’s overweight secret exposed

Updated: 03-04-2020 00:36 IST
Since Hyun Bin’s ‘Crash Landing on You’ landed on the screens, the viewers in South Korea and other parts of the world have lauded him (Hyun Bin) for his charismatic character, captain of the North Korean Special Forces. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin has always been extolled in South Korea and other parts of the world for his look and acting talents in many films and television series. He first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama 'My Name is Kim Sam-soon'.

But how will a country like North Korea fathom Hyun Bin's talent and appreciate his look when the nation is itself run by a fatty tyrant and dictator Kim Jong-un? Hopefully, you are still unable to understand what Hyun Bin has to do with North Korea being born and brought up in South Korea.

A North Korean man, YouTuber Park Yoo-sung has revealed a shocking fact in his video about his country's visual standards. The man uploaded a video titled 'Three Things North Koreans Are Scared Of'.

"For North Korean men, having a big frame is associated with beauty. People who are skinny like me are treated worse than dogs. It's a bit suspicious that a North Korean would say Hyun Bin is handsome. They like people who look like Ma Dong-Seok," the North Korean man Park Yoo-sung revealed.

"There is no such thing as dieting in North Korea and only people from rich families have bellies that stick out. That's why North and South Korean beauty standards are so different," he added.

Since Hyun Bin's 'Crash Landing on You' landed on the screens, the viewers in South Korea and other parts of the world have lauded him (Hyun Bin) for his charismatic character, captain of the North Korean Special Forces. He has also gained several positive commendable comments from female viewers.

The North Korean man, Park Yoo-sung also said, "The reason why Kim Jong-un immediately gained a lot of weight from his previously thinner frame was so that he could gain trust as an upper executive."

However, the 37-year-old South Korean celebrity, Hyun Bin has shown his maturity by not reacting to this insensible comment. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Kpop stars.

