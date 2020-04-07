Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli says he and family just recovered from COVID-19

'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday said that he and his family suffered from symptoms of COVID-19 and their general physician says that they might have contracted the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:47 IST
'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli says he and family just recovered from COVID-19
Actor Purab Kohli (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday said that he and his family suffered from symptoms of COVID-19 and their general physician says that they might have contracted the virus. The VJ-turned actor took to Instagram to share the details and said that he and his family are still recovering.

"Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid-19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the post. Purab then highlighted the fact that his daughter Inaya was the one in the family to observe the symptoms followed by wife Lucy and himself. His son Osian was the last one to have experienced the symptoms.

"Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days," the 'Rock-On' actor wrote. "Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day," he added.

The actor who is currently living in London with his family then said that he is constantly in touch with his physician over phone. "We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine," he said.

The 'Jal' actor also shared some of the homemade techniques to fight the symptoms of COVID-19. "On Wednesday last week we were out of self-imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped," he said.

"Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the flu feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering," he added. Kohli ended the note by asking everyone to stay safe and at home.

Earlier Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus. She recovered and got discharged from Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Exporters to raise wages issue, opening up of factories in discussion with Commerce Minister Wed

Exporters will seek immediate roll out of support measures and permission for opening up their factories with 50 per cent of workforce during a video conference meeting called by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Rep...

Pompeo says Afghanistan peace progress made since his March 23 Kabul visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said a U.S.-led Afghanistan peacemaking drive has seen progress since he visited Kabul last month to persuade the Afghan president and his main political foe to end their leadership feud. Weve ...

White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday.Grisham, who used to be communications director for the first lady, succeeded Sarah Sanders as Wh...

New York records deadliest day in coronavirus crisis

New York reported its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 731 new deaths in the state to a total of 5,489 fatalities even as Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau.The death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020