Left Menu
Development News Edition

Old popular Bengal TV serials back on prime time slots

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 09:54 IST
Old popular Bengal TV serials back on prime time slots

With shooting of different mega serials postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic, several popular Bengali mega sops of early 2000 are making a comeback on prime time slots. Prominent among the lot is 'Gaaner Oparey', helmed by late Rituparno Ghosh as creative director, which had given the Bengali audience a new, fresh content from the repetitive tearjerker stuff of telly soaps, industry sources said.

The serial, which showed a unique romantic tale of two young Tagore lovers having different temperament and view of Tagore music was telecast from June 2010 till April 2011. "I am happy to bring back Gaaner Oparey, our first TV production, on telly before the audiences again after almost a decade. It had set a new benchmark in Bengali serials and the credit goes to Rituparno Ghosh and the team," Prosenjit Chatterjee the producer of the serial told PTI on Tuesday.

The serial, being aired from April 6 on every evening, also features Bengali actress turned MP Mimi Chakraborty and popular actor Gourab Chakraborty, both fresh faces at that time. Seventeen years after being telecast on Doordarshan and running for a year, another popular Bengali serial 'Janani' also made a come back on Monday to be telecast for six weeks from 9:30 pm.

The ensemble cast features Anuradha Roy, Shankar Chakraborty, Kushal Chakraborty, Reshmi Sen, Kaushik Sen and Mrinal Mukhopadhyay among others. "Instead of repeating daily soaps telecast weeks back, we want to dish content-rich literary works of yesteryears which evoke nostalgia among the senior citizens and middle aged and curiosity among the new generation who are more hooked to web series," a member of the production house said.

Production houses are also airing 'Sahityer Sera Samay' a collation of the stories by renowned Bengali authors aired years back and 'Amar Thikana Tai Briddhashram', a much discussed fictional show on the plight of elderly forced to live in old age homes. 80-year old Mita Pal, a resident of Birati area in the north, is happy to see Mimi Chakravorty again in Gaaner Oparey.

"I can still vividly recall how I would wait for this serial every evening. I had even rescheduled my visits to neighbours houses and relatives not to miss a single episode till it became a bit stale months before it ended. Now in Corona lockdown phase I am looking forward to watch it and Janani every day." She was echoed by her 25-year old niece Aritrika who recalls how serials like these brought a whiff of freshness and made teenagers like her turn to TV serials. Ankita Mitra, a young professional commented, "the coming back of serials like Ramayan, Mahabharata, Byomkesh, Shaktiman on TV, the old habit of cooking at home, reading books and spending afternoon and evenings at home, no shopping mall, slow internet and empty streets make us feel as if the 90s are back." PTI SUS RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a second night in intensive care in hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and he is in stable condition, a 10 Downing Street spokesman on Tuesday night local time. The prime minis...

Cyclone Harold flattens homes, brings injuries in Fiji

A powerful tropical cyclone battered the South Pacific island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, witnesses said, destroying buildings and causing injuries in Suva, the capital, pressuring a population already bracing for the coronavirus outbreak....

Singer Katy Perry pledges for COVID-19 relief

Doing her bit to aid the battle against coronavirus, singer Katy Perry on Wednesday announced that she will be making contributions in providing essential items to children and families impacted by COVID-19. The 35-year-old singer revealed ...

Hans Zimmer files for divorce from wife Suzanne

Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer and his wife Suzanne have reportedly called it quits. According to The Blast, the 62-year-old musician on April 3 filed for the dissolution of marriage at the Los Angeles County Courthouse.The couple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020