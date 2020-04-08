Left Menu
COVID-19: Film producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:30 IST
Producer Karim Morani on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus days after his daughter Zoa and Shaza were also found positive for COVID-19. This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and Karim's actor daughter Zoa, tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika has recovered from it. On April 6, Shaza Morani and her actor sister Zoa Morani had tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment for the same at different hospitals.

"Karim bhai has tested positive. The results came this morning. He will be in Nanavati for the treatment. His wife and other staff from the house have tested negative," Karim’s brother Mohammed Morani, told PTI. Karim has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's “Ra.One”, “Chennai Express”, “Happy New Year” and “Dilwale”.

“Both Shaza and Zoa are doing fine. Shaza will undergo two tests again,” Mohammed informed. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but tested positive and is admitted to Nanavati Hospital. While, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, had a few symptoms. She initially tested negative but was found positive for the virus later.

Morani family members and house help are under quarantine. According to the health ministry, as of Wednesday morning, death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 149 with 5,194 cases in the country..

