Actors to shoot in homes for Bengali short film on COVID-19

Noted Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil is directing a short film on the fight against novel coronavirus in West Bengal, for which actors will individually shoot in their homes. The short film 'Jhor themey jabey ek din' (Storm will end one day) is based on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's concept of "how humans stand beside each other during a crisis and win the battle", Sil said on Wednesday.

Noted actors Prasenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nusrat Jahan, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Subhasree Ganguly, Paran Bandyopadhyay will be cast in the short film, he said. Actors will individually shoot in their homes and the shots will later be synchronised during editing, Sil said.

"We aim to stream the short film by next week," he said. Bengali singer Kabir Suman has lent his voice to the theme song of the film 'Jhor themey jabey ekdin', penned by Mamata Banerjee, the filmmaker said.

Music composer-director Bickram Ghosh will compose the background score of the short film while the script is being written by Padmanabha Dasgupta, Sil said. Sil said the amount raised from the film will be donated to provide relief to technicians of the Bengali film industry who are facing hardship due to the suspension of shooting due to the lockdown.

Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas said they are supporting the initiative..

