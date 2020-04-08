Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actors to shoot in homes for Bengali short film on COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:13 IST
Actors to shoot in homes for Bengali short film on COVID-19

Noted Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil is directing a short film on the fight against novel coronavirus in West Bengal, for which actors will individually shoot in their homes. The short film 'Jhor themey jabey ek din' (Storm will end one day) is based on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's concept of "how humans stand beside each other during a crisis and win the battle", Sil said on Wednesday.

Noted actors Prasenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nusrat Jahan, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Subhasree Ganguly, Paran Bandyopadhyay will be cast in the short film, he said. Actors will individually shoot in their homes and the shots will later be synchronised during editing, Sil said.

"We aim to stream the short film by next week," he said. Bengali singer Kabir Suman has lent his voice to the theme song of the film 'Jhor themey jabey ekdin', penned by Mamata Banerjee, the filmmaker said.

Music composer-director Bickram Ghosh will compose the background score of the short film while the script is being written by Padmanabha Dasgupta, Sil said. Sil said the amount raised from the film will be donated to provide relief to technicians of the Bengali film industry who are facing hardship due to the suspension of shooting due to the lockdown.

Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas said they are supporting the initiative..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Over 2 crore construction workers provided with Rs 3,000-cr funds by states: MHA

More than 2 crore workers engaged in building and construction work have been provided Rs 3,000-crore funds by various states and Union Territories under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana till now, a senior home ministry official said ...

SIDBI offers Odisha govt to use its training institute as quarantine facility

The Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI on Wednesday said it has offered its training institute Swavalamban Academic Centre SAC in Bhubaneswar to the Odisha government to utilise it as a quarantine facility during the emergency...

Tesco defends dividend payout as warns coronavirus costs could top $1 bln

Tesco has defended its decision to pay investors a 635 million pound 782 million dividend while accepting business tax relief from the British government aimed at helping distressed retailers through the coronavirus crisis. Britains biggest...

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020