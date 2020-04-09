Left Menu
Villagers in Sukma help administration in repairing bridge damaged by Naxals

Villagers in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh have helped the administration in the repair work of a bridge near Polampalli along Dornapal-Jagargunda road that was damaged by the Naxalite cadres by using explosive material.

Villagers in Sukma doing repair work of the damaged bridge on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Villagers in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh have helped the administration in the repair work of a bridge near Polampalli along Dornapal-Jagargunda road that was damaged by the Naxalite cadres by using explosive material. IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "In the intervening night of 6th and 7th April, the Maoist cadres damaged a bridge near Polampalli along Dornapal-Jagargunda road by using explosive material. This road is the lifeline for more than 120 villages situated along Dornpal-Chintalnar-Jagargunda axis. The ration supply, medical facilities and all other basic requirements of the villagers are catered through this road only."

"Soon after the incident the district administration, police authorities and paramilitary forces started the repair work of the bridge so that emergency services could be started during the COVID-19 crisis. Few villagers of the nearby area also participated in the repair work of the bridge," the IG Bastar said. "The mask clad villagers were concerned about the well being of their children, women and elders who might require medical care and assistance in case of any corona crisis. It is beyond anyone's imagination why the Naxals are indulging in these kinds of destructive activities, which is totally inhumane and unwarranted," he added. (ANI)

