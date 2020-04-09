Left Menu
Chandrababu Naidu condemns suspension of doctor, demands immediate revocation

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken strong objection to the YSRCP government suspending a doctor over his allegation about the lack of personal protection equipment for the health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:47 IST
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken strong objection to the YSRCP government suspending a doctor over his allegation about the lack of personal protection equipment for the health workers treating COVID-19 patients. "Dr. Sudhakar opened up about the lack of masks and gloves at Narsipatnam Govt Hospital which is the minimum responsibility of Andhra Pradesh Govt. Instead of addressing the issue, the doctor was suspended. His only crime was to demand for an N-95 mask. This is utterly shocking," Naidu said.

"If frontline medical soldiers are disrespected like this, how will the chief minister motivate them enough to expose themselves to risk in order to protect others. Doctors and healthcare staff must be protected and cared for during these terrible times," he added. Dr Sudhakar Rao, anesthetist of Narsipatnam Area hospital, had made allegations about the lack of masks and other medical gear.

Later, YSRCP leaders claimed that the doctor has close links with TDP, and he spent a considerable amount of time with TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu before making the allegations. (ANI)

