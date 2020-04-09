Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women SHGs in Odisha prepare masks for COVID-19 warriors

Amid rising concerns over shortage of protective gear as the COVID-19 cases surge across the country, women Self Help Groups (SHG) under Mission Shakti and Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) prepared face masks for police force, sanitation and frontline workers of the urban local bodies (ULBs) of Keonjhar district.

ANI | Keonjhar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:02 IST
Women SHGs in Odisha prepare masks for COVID-19 warriors
Women SHG preparing face masks in Odisha's Keonjhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising concerns over shortage of protective gear as the COVID-19 cases surge across the country, women Self Help Groups (SHG) under Mission Shakti and Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) prepared face masks for police force, sanitation and frontline workers of the urban local bodies (ULBs) of Keonjhar district. These cotton masks have been produced as per the Government norms, informed District Administration, Keonjhar.

As per the department of Mission Shakti, Odisha SHGs have prepared more than 10 lakh masks till the date across the State in different district. "The members of SHGs under Mission Shakti have been harbingers in awareness drive on COVID-19, stretching the message from village to urban areas within three days. During the lockdown, SHG Members, assisted by District Administration have been able to provide essential commodities through 600 shops and mobile facilities," said Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Director of Mission Shakti, Govt of Odisha during a press conference on Tuesday.

She added saying that they have been instrumental in preparing 25 lakh meals for destitute and helpless people. "Around 70 lakh mothers involved in SHG activities have been requested to do policing in their homes and to pursue their family members for secured home stay," she added.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed his gratitude towards the members of Mission Shakti SHGs for their support during the coronavirus outbreak. "I am heartened by the all-round response of women especially members of Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) during this critical time," a release quoted Patnaik as saying.

The release also said that Mission Shakti started by Naveen Patnaik in 2001 - comprising 70 lakh women in 6 lakh groups - has always played a vital role during any disaster or emergency situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP

By Ankur Sharma After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, ITBP Director-General S...

Indore's journey from cleanest city to coronavirus hotspot By Harshwardhan Prakash

A city always bustling with commercial and socio-cultural activities, Indore has turned into the coronavirus infection hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, and is under curfew for almost a fortnight now. Ironically, it was ranked the cleanest city in...

30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed. According to the official data, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Tonk have recorded seve...

Five test positive for coronavirus in MP's Khandwa

Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday. Out of the five new cases, while one is a local, the 4 are members of T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020