Jharkhand makes protective gear to help frontline-workers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:58 IST
The administration of Jharkhand's Ranchi district has started manufacturing low-cost personal protective equipment (PPE) when meeting the demand for such kits has become a challenge during the COVID-19 outbreak. Two types of protective gear reusable and single-use - are being manufactured in the district's three textile factories at the rate of 100 units per day.

"The production will be increased in the coming days to combat the shortage of PPE kits within the district and outside it," an official statement said. The Ranchi administration has also developed a face sheet or visor, which covers the face above a mask as an additional protection layer. It is available in the market for Rs 50 per piece.

One type of protective gear is made of 90 GSM tarpaulin plastic, which is reusable after a wash. The manufacturing cost involved in each such kit is Rs 300, the statement said. "The cost-effective Tarpaulin protective gear can be dipped in hypo-chlorite solution for the standard half-hour autoclave," it said.

A total of 50 such kits were already sent to in East Singhbhum and Pakur districts. The other type of kit is manufactured from of 50 GSM low-density polyethylene, which is disposable after a single use, the statement said. This variety is priced at Rs 150.

Women of 'Sakhi Mandal' (self-help groups) of the district are involved in manufacturing the face sheet or visor which is reusable after sterilization. "The sterilization solution will cost Rs 7 per unit and Rs 2 from it will go towards the rural women involved in its manufacture," the statement said.

