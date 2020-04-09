Left Menu
50 health officials, 12 policemen among 93 coronavirus cases in Bhopal: Official

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bhopal has reached 93 till now, which includes 50 from the state Health Department, 12 from the police and 20 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:30 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bhopal has reached 93 till now, which includes 50 from the state Health Department, 12 from the police and 20 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said, "Total positive cases reported in Bhopal are 93. Of these 50 cases are employees of the state Health Department, 20 cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat and 12 are from the Police Department and eight are others."

"Two patients have been discharged after treatment. While one death is reported in Bhopal due to COVID-19," he said. "12 people have also been quarantined at their homes in the city," he added.

"The twelve people who are under home quarantine are kept there as per the guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The guideline says that those who are not serious (not symptomatic) should not be admitted to a hospital and they can stay in isolation at home under medical supervision. The reason is that if people who are not serious are admitted then what will happen to those who are more serious or may require ventilators," he said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 229. So far, 13 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM IN THE PIPELINE Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30 schools to remain closed till June 17 CM Naveen Patnaik. ON THE WIRE NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 touches ...
