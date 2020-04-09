Two COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 20

The coronavirus death toll in Pune rose to 20 on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials said. A 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Baramati town died at the state-run Sassoon Hospital late Wednesday night, zilla parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said.

The man was suffering from diabetes and paralysis, he said, adding that four members of his family also tested positive for coronavirus earlier. One more person died of coronavirus in Pune late Wednesday night, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

The details of the second deceased were awaited. On Wednesday, 10 deaths were reported from Pune district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

