Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL supplying eighty percent of coal to power sector consumers in 2020-21

CIL has also introduced the same mechanism for customers of Non-Power Sectors in the month of April 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:25 IST
CIL supplying eighty percent of coal to power sector consumers in 2020-21
This shall be a big boost to the liquidity in the markets and at the same time shall also provide the much-anticipated relief to the consumers of coal. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Coal India Limited (CIL) is supplying about eighty percent of its coal to Power Sector consumers and 550 Million Tonne (MT) coal has been offered for the power sector in the current year 2020-21. In order to provide relief to the power sector consumers and increase liquidity in the system, CIL has already allowed the facility of Usance Letter of Credit to power sector consumers for payment of coal instead of cash advance for the Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA). This shall help significantly in improving the working capital cycle of the generators.

CIL has also introduced the same mechanism for customers of Non-Power Sectors in the month of April 2020. This shall be a big boost to the liquidity in the markets and at the same time shall also provide the much-anticipated relief to the consumers of coal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish restrictions likely in place for weeks - health minister

Irelands health minister expects to be advised on Friday to keep the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in place for a period of weeks but that the country will have to move onto a different terrain after that.Wh...

Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action

OPEC and Russia will debate record oil output cuts on Thursday to prop up prices wrought by the coronavirus pandemic but their talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States to join the action.Global...

Pak attempting to score narrow political goals by trying to bring COVID-19-related interactions under formal SAARC umbrella: Sources.

Pak attempting to score narrow political goals by trying to bring COVID-19-related interactions under formal SAARC umbrella Sources....

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain; U.S. jobs, OPEC meeting in focus

Emerging-market stocks and currencies rose on Thursday, eyeing weekly gains, as a softer dollar and hopes coronavirus cases were peaking prompted some buying in risk assets. Still, markets havent yet seen the full extent of the pandemics ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020