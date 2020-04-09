Village head shoots dead wife suspecting her of infidelity in UP's Bahraich

The head of Gangapur village in Rupaideeha area allegedly shot dead his 38-year-old wife suspecting her of being in a relationship with another man, police said here on Thursday. The victim, Kusum Pandey, was shot dead by her husband Ravish Kumar Pandey with his rifle on Wednesday night after the couple argued over her alleged wrongdoing, Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

In the incident, their daughter Khushi (14) also sustained injuries after she tried to intervene and stop her parents' fight. The accused has been arrested by the police, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

