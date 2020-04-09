Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims number

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:07 IST
US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims number

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts.

The number of initial jobless claims are expected to have surged to 15 million in the past three weeks, even with figures for the week ended April 4 likely slipping to a seasonally adjusted 5.25 million, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Estimates in the survey were as high as 9.295 million, and the final report from the Labor Department is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Wall Street jumped on Wednesday on early signs the coronavirus outbreak in U.S. hot spots was close to peaking, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 ending more than 3.4% higher. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon Oil and Apache Corp rose between 1.5% and 16% in premarket trade ahead of a meeting of the world's biggest oil producers to discuss production cuts.

At 06:02 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.5 points, or 0.3%. SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 0.28%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : Non-availability of labour hits crop harvesting in Haryana's Rohtak

Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers here are facing trouble in the harvest season due to non-availability of labour. However, family members of farmers are helping them in harvesting crops.Crop is ...

Indonesia reports biggest jump in coronavirus deaths as Malaysia trend improves

Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed number to 280 in the worlds fourth most populous country, the highest death toll in Asia outside China where the virus first emerged.I...

German partial unemployment 'to exceed 2009 crisis level'

Almost 650,000 businesses had applied for Germanys reduced-hours work scheme by April 6, official figures showed Thursday, with the government expecting uptake to exceed levels seen in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The latest figures rele...

Half billion more people face poverty due to virus - report

Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic unless richer countries take urgent action to help developing nations, a leading aid organization warned Thursday. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020