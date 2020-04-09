Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 domestic manufactures developed for PPEs, 1.7 cr orders placed: Health Ministry

Twenty domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:44 IST
20 domestic manufactures developed for PPEs, 1.7 cr orders placed: Health Ministry
Lav Aggarwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Thursday. "Supplies of PPEs, masks, and ventilators have now begun. 20 domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for PPEs, orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed and the supplies have begun. 49,000 ventilators have been ordered," Aggarwal said in a press conference here.

"There is a fear among people that everyone needs PPEs. Everyone does not need PPEs. We have issued guidelines earlier. PPEs are not the only coverall. It is a mix of different components like boots, N95 masks, coverall, and headgear. All components are used by people who are at high risk. In case of moderate risk, N95 masks and gloves are sufficient. Sufficient quantity of PPEs is being provided to state governments," he said. Aggarwal said that a total of 5,734 confirmed cases have been reported in the country so far, including the 549 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

"Four hundred and seventy-three people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital so far. Total 5734 confirmed cases reported in the country till date, 549 new cases in the last 24 hours. 166 deaths have been reported till dates, 17 deaths since yesterday," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain sees coronavirus pain easing, seeks new national economic pact

Spains coronavirus death toll slowed on Thursday as its leader said the worst should soon be over and exhorted all sides in the politically-fractured nation to join an economic revival pact as they did after dictator Francisco Francos death...

Litigants, lawyers in quandary in Bengal as not all are tech-savvy

The suspension of normal work at the Calcutta High Court and its subordinate courts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has put many litigants and lawyers in a quandary as not all are tech-savvy to go for e-filing of cases and hearing t...

Lockdown : Non-availability of labour hits crop harvesting in Haryana's Rohtak

Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers here are facing trouble in the harvest season due to non-availability of labour. However, family members of farmers are helping them in harvesting crops.Crop is ...

Indonesia reports biggest jump in coronavirus deaths as Malaysia trend improves

Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed number to 280 in the worlds fourth most populous country, the highest death toll in Asia outside China where the virus first emerged.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020