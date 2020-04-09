76-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus, 47 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan

A 76-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Jodhpur and 47 new cases emerged in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 430 in the state. The 76-year-old man was identified during a survey in Jodhpur, ACS (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

With this, the death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to seven in the state. Singh said 47 more people, including a doctor from Jodhpur who was engaged in a door-to-door survey, tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan. Of the new 47 cases, 11 are from Jaipur, seven each in Tonk, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu, five in Jaisalmer, three in Jodhpur, two in Banswara and one in Barmer, the ACS said. Four of the 1,036 people, who were evacuated from Iran, also tested positive for coronavirus, he said, adding that a total of 40 evacuees have contracted the virus so far.

These four people are included in the list of 47 patients tested positive in the state till 2 am on Thursday, Singh added..

