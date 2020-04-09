Left Menu
Development News Edition

Litigants, lawyers in quandary in Bengal as not all are tech-savvy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:14 IST
Litigants, lawyers in quandary in Bengal as not all are tech-savvy

The suspension of normal work at the Calcutta High Court and its subordinate courts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has put many litigants and lawyers in a quandary as not all are tech-savvy to go for e-filing of cases and hearing through video-conferencing. High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said on Thursday that it is true that litigants from far-off and remote places in West Bengal may not be able to easily adapt to the new system of filing of cases and hearings.

"But at this moment, we have no other way out and this is the most handy tool to ensure that the most urgent matters are taken up for hearing," she told PTI. Currently, petitions can be filed at chcfiling@gmail.com, she added.

Chattopadhyay said the normal format for filing cases at the registry and court hearings will resume as soon as the situation normalises. While welcoming the high court administration's decision to go for video-conferencing through Skype for hearing extremely urgent matters during the period, lawyer Rabi Shankar Chatterjee said many lawyers are not well-equipped with the new technology.

"I have been practising at the high court for 34 years, but I am not well-versed with these new technologies, which the new generation is more adept in," he said. Though the measures are only for the time being, the high court administration, the Bar Council and the High Court Bar Association may introduce a training programme for those lawyers who are not well-versed with e-filing and hearing of petitions through video-conferencing, Chatterjee said.

"This will not only ensure a speedy disposal of cases, but also reduce crowding in courtrooms," he added. The registrar general said it will depend on discussions and policy decisions by the judiciary on whether e-filing and hearings through video-conferencing can be developed as a supplementary system after the resumption of normal work.

"At this moment, we have adopted this method only to deal with urgent matters," she said. The Calcutta High Court had, on March 28, notified that it would hear petitions through video-conferencing via Skype conference call only due to the inconvenience faced by lawyers and litigants in physically attending court proceedings due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The notification also said only extremely urgent matters would be taken up for hearing through video-conferencing. Advocates would be required to file the petitions through e-mail, it said.

The high court is taking up the hearings of only urgent matters since March 15, following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan had, on March 24, ordered that the proceedings of the high court, its circuit benches in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jalpaiguri and the district courts would remain suspended from March 25 to April 9 owing to the prevailing situation.

The order has now been extended till April 30..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 2-Fed rolls out huge new virus rescue plan as jobless claims surge again

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, along with yields on Treasury securities after data showed jobless claims surged another 6.6 million last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local govern...

Canadian banks to hand out interest-free loans to small businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, which have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, will be able to access interest-free loans of up to 40,000 to meet their cash requirements, according to the Canadian Bankers Associati...

U.S. energy secretary: OPEC+ countries can easily cut 10 mln bpd

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday he believed OPEC countries can easily cut oil output by 10 million barrels per day and he was optimistic Russia and Saudi Arabia can resolve their dispute.I think they can easily get to...

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier taken to ICU

A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit ICU in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020