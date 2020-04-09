Mobile sanitary unit to disinfect police force launched

A mobile sanitation unit to disinfect police personnel on duty in the wake of the COVID-19 was launched here on Thursday. Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera, inaugurating the unit, said the system would be expanded to other districts also.

The bus is a mobile sanitising unit to disinfect the police officers. "The police officials can enter the bus through the back door and disinfectant will be sprayed after which the officer can come out through the front door," a senior police official told PTI.

The mobile unit would go to all places where police were deployed and disinfect them as they come into contact with a lot of common people on the road..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

