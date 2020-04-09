Assault on doctors: NCW seeks action taken report from Delhi Police

Assault on doctors: NCW seeks action taken report from Delhi PolicePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:35 IST
The National Commission for Women on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged assault of two doctors on the accusation of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area. According to Safdarjung Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) president Dr Manish, two women resident doctors of the hospital were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" novel coronavirus in the area when they had stepped out of their house to buy fruits.
The doctors approached the Hauz Khas police, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested. Taking cognisance of the alleged assault, the NCW sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi police.
"A detailed action-taken-report is requested from Shri S. N. Shrivastava (IPS) on the incident of two women doctors of a government hospital were allegedly molested, assaulted, threatened after an altercation over maintaining social distancing at a fruit shop in south Delhi," the NCW said in a tweet..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- COVID
- Hauz Khas
- south Delhi
- Delhi
ALSO READ
1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry
Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19
62-year-old doctor dies due to COVID-19; Indore death toll 22
COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.
Govt adopts strategy for cluster containment to contain spread of COVID-19 : Health Ministry