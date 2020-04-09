Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:46 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discuss ways to tackle COVID-19 pandemic. 5:45 p.m.

Seven persons who had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. 5:44 p.m.

A man who had returned to his village in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference was allegedly thrashed after people accused him of spreading COVID-19. 5:42 p.m.

Bihar witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases as 12 test positive in a day. 5:40 p.m.

Rajasthan government engages over 6,000 AYUSH doctors and compounders to fight COVID-19. 5:29 p.m.

Government may soon allow courier and parcel services to function. 5:22 p.m.

The Home Ministry's control room to help stranded people has resolved 300 cases in a day. 5:16 p.m.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns that the situation 'can further deteriorate' as coronavirus tally in the country reaches 4,414. 5:05 p.m.

The Union health ministry says there is no need to panic over the availability of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), but stressed these should be used rationally. 5:04 p.m.

Drug manufacturers having units in Solan district, including those who produce hydroxychloroquine, will get all possible help from the Himachal Pradesh government, CM Jairam Thakur says. 5:00 p.m.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) starts distributing basic toiletries, a pair of clothes and hygiene items for those displaced by the lockdown. 4:48 p.m.

Animal safety measures in place at Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo after tiger test COVID-19 positive in US. 4:35 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says if the Centre had quarantined all those coming from abroad, the country could have been saved from the coronavirus outbreak. 4:23 p.m.

A 76-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur while 47 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. 3:58 p.m.

Fine and jail term for not wearing mask when outside home in Delhi, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev says. 3:11 p.m.

Indians in Wuhan say strict lockdown and social distancing are the only ways to contain COVID-19. 2:47 p.m.

With four more persons testing coronavirus positive, the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh goes up to five. 2:42 p.m.

Jawaharpur village in Punjab becomes COVID-19 hotspot with 21 cases. 2:28 p.m.

Twelve more people test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as total number of cases in the state climbs to 51. 2:17 p.m.

India's fuel consumption slumped by over 66 per cent in April as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel. 1:30 p.m.

India's fuel consumption falls 18 per cent as coronavirus eviscerates energy demand. 1:17 p.m.

Boris Johnson is making steady progress in ICU with Covid-19, Downing Street says. 1:04 p.m.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro thanks PM Narendra Modi for allowing export of raw materials to produce hydroxychloroquine. 12:48 p.m.

Gulabi Bagh residents protest shifting of Tablighi members to neighbouring school for quarantine. 12:43 p.m.

Centre approves COVID-19 emergency package for states and UTs. 12:33 p.m.

Blue skies and reduced emissions are only temporary, and won't benefit environment in long run, experts say. 11:37 a.m.

Maharashtra reports 162 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official says. 11:26 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi says India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. 10:50 a.m.

As many as 10 drugs are currently under clinical trial in the US to find a therapeutic solution to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump says. 10:31 a.m.

The US has no objection to Europe sending medical supplies to Iran, which has been badly hit by the deadly coronavirus, President Donald Trump says. 10:10 a.m.

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, official says. 9:52 a.m.

An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district, officials say. 9:43 a.m.

A 52-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 11. 9:35 a.m. Rajasthan records 30 more cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 413, official says.

9:06 a.m. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country, Union Health Ministry says.

8:57 a.m. China's recent COVID-19 cases rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections.

2:54 a.m. At least 11 Indians have died of COVID-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and afflicted more than four lakh people in the US.

