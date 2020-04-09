Left Menu
70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi passes away

A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi passed away on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi passed away on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). So far, nine cases have been reported from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum area, after two more men tested positive at Mukund slum and Dhanwada Chawl on Wednesday.

Meanwhile to contain the spread of coronavirus, BMC has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in the containment area and buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period. However, pharmacies are allowed to remain open. 1135 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, while 72 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

