Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sky, Airtel DTH to air HRD Ministry's educational Swayam Prabha channels during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:39 IST
Tata Sky, Airtel DTH to air HRD Ministry's educational Swayam Prabha channels during lockdown

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH will air three educational Swayam Prabha channels run by the HRD Ministry during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. "To enable learners to continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators were requested to air some SWAYAM PRABHA channels on their DTH platform and they have agreed to do so," Nishank said.

SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels providing quality educational curriculum-based course contents covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, medicine and agriculture to all teachers, students and citizens across the country interested in lifelong learning. These channels were earlier available only on DD-DTH, Dish TV and Jio TV App.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AU Small Finance Bank appoints R V Verma as chairman

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as Part-time Chairman of the bank for a period of one year. Verma was inducted as an Independent Director with the AU Bank in ...

COVID-19: Flipkart partners Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad. Under the pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials sta...

8 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, CM urges people to follow instructions

Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally to 13, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday appealed to people to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the instructions. He also urged...

India struggles to contain coronavirus, enforce lockdown in sprawling city slums

India faces an uphill battle to contain coronavirus outbreaks in the slums of the vast financial capital Mumbai amid fears the virus is gathering pace in the dense, unsanitary alleyways where it is next to impossible to enforce a full lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020