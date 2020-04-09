Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science Ministry's depts develop tools like digital infrared thermometers to fight coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:39 IST
Science Ministry's depts develop tools like digital infrared thermometers to fight coronavirus

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, different departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology have developed products like digital infrared thermometers and oxygen enrichment units for battling the pandemic, a statement said on Thursday. BMEK, a CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL)'s incubate, has developed the infrared thermometer and its design is available open source with complete know how of the hardware as well as the software design. The NCL of the CSIR and Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) will scale up the production of digital infrared thermometers, an important tool in battling coronavirus, it said.

"This is an effort to enable a large number of manufacturers to produce the thermometers and cater to their local demands. Now it is being scaled up in partnership with BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd, Pune). "About 100 prototype units will be made for pilot distribution and testing at TUV Rheinland India Pvt Ltd Bangalore," a statement said. The NCL is a laboratory under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which comes under the Ministry of Science and Technology.     The NCL and Genrich Membranes, a start-up innovation venture founded by Ulhas Kharul, the head of the Polymer Science and Engineering Division at NCL, have prepared an Oxygen Enrichment Unit (OEU). The OEUs increase the oxygen concentration from the ambient air of 21-22 per cent to 38-40 per cent. It is a hollow fibre membrane bundles for separation and filtration of ambient air to produce enriched oxygen for patients in home and hospital settings. "The prototype units are ready at Pune and will be sent to TUV Rheinland India Pvt Ltd Bangalore for testing/validation. About 10 OEU machines will be assembled by NCL BEL in Pune and after the trials, scale up will be done," it added. Separately, scientists at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) have designed and developed a highly efficient superabsorbent material for liquid respiratory and other body fluid solidification and disinfection for the safe management of infected respiratory secretions.

The SCTIMST is an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Generally, in the ICU, the secretions are sucked by a machine into bottles or canisters, which have to be emptied when full, subjected to a decontamination process in a sluice room and discarded through the waste fluid disposal systems. Apart from the re-contamination risk during the handling involved in these processes, there is a need for well-equipped sluice rooms with disinfection facilities, which can be an issue in less well-equipped hospitals or makeshift isolation wards during epidemics. "The material titled Chitra Acrylosorb Secretion Solidification System', developed by Manju S and Manoj Komath of the department of Biomaterial Science and Technology of the Biomedical Technology wing of SCTIMST is a highly efficient superabsorbent material for liquid respiratory and other body fluid solidification and disinfection," a statement said. AcryloSorb can absorb liquids at least 20 times more than its dry weight and also contains a decontaminant for in situ disinfection. The superabsorbent material can be effective in the safe management of infected respiratory secretions, the statement said.

In the developed system, suction canisters, disposable spit bags have been designed with "AcryloSorb" technology. They are lined inside with the AcryloSorb material. The AcryloSorb suction canisters collect the liquid respiratory secretions from ICU patients or those with copious secretions treated in the wards. "Containers filled with this material will immobilise the contaminated fluid by solidifying it (gel-like), thus avoiding spillage and will also disinfect it. The canister containing the solidified waste canister can then be decomposed as all other biomedical waste by incineration," the statement added. The containers are spill-proof and can be sealed after use, making it safe and fit for disposal through the usual incineration system for biomedical wastes. Sealable and disposable AcryloSorb spit bags are provided for solidifying the sputum and saliva of ambulant patients with respiratory infections, which can then be incinerated. Disposal of infected secretions from patients poses a great challenge to every hospital. This is particularly so in the case of secretions of patients with highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19. The collection and disposal of such wastes put the nursing and cleaning staff at high risk.

This technology reduces the risk for the hospital staff, the need for personnel for disinfecting and cleaning the bottles and canisters for reusing them and makes the disposal safer and easier, it added. Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, said, "Safe disposal of infected secretions from the patients in a variety of infectious conditions is of paramount significance. A super-absorbent gel with embedded disinfecting material is thus an attractive proposition for the safe collection, consolidation, and quarantine of secretions before their incineration." PTI PR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP over distribution of COVID-19 relief

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP for its alleged pettiness at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the party was distributing relief materials with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...

Priyanka hails microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km to help out COVID-19 testing in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed a microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km from Hyderabad to Lucknow to help out in sample testing amid COVID-19 outbreak, saying there are lakhs of such soldiers in India who should be ...

Flipkart-Spencers to make hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced a partnership with Spencers, a retail chain store, to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials here on a pilot basis. The partnership would leverage synergies bet...

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses, the latest in an expanding suite of programs meant to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020