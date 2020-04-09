Goa to form panel to suggest ways for state's economic revival

The Goa government on Thursday decided to form a committee to suggest ways for the economic revival of the state for the next one year considering the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Economic Revival Committee will have representatives from the industry as well as government officers as its members.

"We have also asked the people to send their recommendations on how the state can go for economic revival," he said. "The state will have to work out the economic revival for the next one year considering the current situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. We will have to consider reviving it through the IT industry or agriculture sector. We need to work out a plan for it," he said.

The state government will also form a committee to control the state government's expenditure. "The Expenditure Control Committee will be headed by the chief secretary. It will also have principal secretary and finance secretary as its members," Sawant added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.