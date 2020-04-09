Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh UT admin to decide on Apr 14 whether or not to extend curfew

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:43 IST
Chandigarh UT admin to decide on Apr 14 whether or not to extend curfew

The Chandigarh Union Territory Administration will take a call on whether to extend the curfew or not on April 14 after consulting the Centre, a senior official said on Thursday. UT Adviser Manoj Parida also said the administration would also see if any relaxation can be given in case the curfew is extended beyond April 14.

"The decision on whether to extend the curfew or not will be taken on April 14,” he told PTI. He said the administration would also take into account the number of novel coronavirus cases, their location and the spread before making any decision.

"Being a Union Territory, we will consult the Centre before taking any decision. We will also watch what Punjab and Haryana governments decide," Parida said. The administration would also consult medical experts before making any decision, he said.

The UT administration had clamped curfew on March 23 till further orders to check the spread of COVID-19. Punjab, which had also clamped curfew, is also yet to decide whether to extend the curfew or not beyond April 14. Chandigarh has not witnessed any rise in coronavirus cases in the past few days and its total count stood at 18 with no death, the official said, adding that seven patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.

The administration attributed the halt in number of fresh cases to the effective implementation of curfew restrictions and social distancing. Parida said the detection of cases at an early stage also helped in containing the rise in COVID-19 patients. With Mohali, located in Chandigarh's periphery, becoming a novel coronavirus hotspot, the city administration has also decided to screen people at borders with thermal scanners to check the spread of infection.

The administration will get 500 thermal scanners soon for screening, the UT adviser said. Mohali district has topped the COVID-19 tally in Punjab with 37 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say co...

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

A US Border Patrol agent wouldnt let Jackeline Reyes explain why she and her 15-year-old daughter needed asylum, pointing to the coronavirus. That confrontation in Texas came just days after the Trump administration quietly shut down the ...

COVID-19 relief: CBIC launches drive for faster clearance of refund claims

With about Rs 18,000 crore of refund claims stuck, the CBIC on Thursday said it has launched a special drive to facilitate disposal of all such pending claims. The Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive, which will go on till month end,...

Report: Riot, gaming orgs meet about Valorant's future

Riot Games has been meeting with gaming organizations to discuss future competitive play for its new title, Valorant, The Esports Observer reported Thursday. The game, which has been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike Glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020