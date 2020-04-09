Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:00 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 348 9 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 28 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 51 15 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 720 25 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 262 26 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 156 18 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 29 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 184 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 13 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 197 30 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 357 97 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 397 25 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1364 125 97 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 44 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 130 18 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 430 42 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 834 27 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 453 45 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 410 31 4 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 104 19 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 6624 596 225 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 5865 and the death toll at 169. The ministry said that 478 people have so far recovered from the infection.

