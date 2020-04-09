Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secy holds meet with Indian Chamber of Commerce members; export commitments discussed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:02 IST
Foreign Secy holds meet with Indian Chamber of Commerce members; export commitments discussed

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the members of Indian Chamber of Commerce during which issues such as aspects of border trade with neighbouring countries and meeting contractual and export commitments during the lockdown period were discussed, sources said. At the request of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kolkata, Shringla held the meeting with the members led by the Chamber's President Mayank Jalan and immediate past president Rudra Chatterjee.

Discussions with members of the Chamber focused on various aspects of border trade with neighbouring countries, meeting contractual and export commitments during the lockdown period, and potential challenges and opportunities for Indian business and industry in the post COVID-19 phase, the sources said. Members of the ICC were also briefed by the Foreign Secretary and Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) P Harish  about the initiatives of the Ministry of External Affairs in assisting Indian citizens around the world and foreign nationals in India during this challenging time, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

Chandigarh Haryana India, April 9 ANIharyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. As long as the COV...

Russia, Saudi Arabia overcome differences holding up big oil cut deal - Dmitriev

Russia and Saudi Arabia have overcome differences that had presented potential hurdles to a plan for major oil output cuts aimed at shoring up crude prices hammered by the coranavirus crisis, the head of Russias wealth fund said on Thursday...

Spain's COVID-19 toll reaches 15,238

Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday said that coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,000, but the authorities have claimed the death rate has again slowed. Despite the nation-wide toll reaching 15,238 Spanish authorities...

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020