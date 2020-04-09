COVID-19: Maha police launches sanitisation vans for cops

In an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus among its personnel, the Maharashtra police has launched mobile sanitisation vans for on-duty policemen, an official said on Thursday. The vans were provided to police superintendents at districts and police commissionerates in cities, where large number of COVID-19 cases were reported, he said.

Police personnel manning the streets during the COVID-19 lockdown are at risk of contracting the deadly virus, and these vans are specially designed to protect the frontline warriors, he said. On duty policemen will have to step into these vans, where they will be sprayed with a disinfectant, he said.

In Mumbai, police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers inspected the van at the Police Commissioner's Office in South Mumbai. Two police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, which has so far recorded 1,364 COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.