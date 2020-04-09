Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Mumbai, city toll at 54

Nine people, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, lost their lives in Mumbai today; all of them had comorbidities and age-related factors.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:32 IST
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Mumbai, city toll at 54
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine people, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, lost their lives in Mumbai today; all of them had comorbidities and age-related factors. "The total number of coronavirus positive people who have lost their lives in the city stands at 54," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

"Seventy-nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the city to 775," the BMC added. Meanwhile, three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi of Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases here has risen to 17, including 3 deaths.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin says U.S. economy could open in May, defying experts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the American economy could start to reopen for business in May, despite many medical experts saying that closures and social distancing measures will need to stay in place for lon...

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursdays daily update, bringing the countrys total toll to 7,978Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensi...

Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

Chandigarh Haryana India, April 9 ANIharyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. As long as the COV...

Russia, Saudi Arabia overcome differences holding up big oil cut deal - Dmitriev

Russia and Saudi Arabia have overcome differences that had presented potential hurdles to a plan for major oil output cuts aimed at shoring up crude prices hammered by the coranavirus crisis, the head of Russias wealth fund said on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020