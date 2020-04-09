COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Mumbai, city toll at 54

Nine people, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, lost their lives in Mumbai today; all of them had comorbidities and age-related factors. "The total number of coronavirus positive people who have lost their lives in the city stands at 54," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

"Seventy-nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the city to 775," the BMC added. Meanwhile, three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi of Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases here has risen to 17, including 3 deaths.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

