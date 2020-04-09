OPEC+ considers oil cuts above 12 mln bpd, wants 5 mln bpd from others - source

OPEC, Russia and other allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, are considering cutting their oil output by more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) and want other producers to contribute cuts of 5 million bpd, an OPEC+ source said on Thursday.

