Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for COVID-19 victims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:45 IST
Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for COVID-19 victims

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of problems being faced by people in performing last rites of coronavirus victims. In a letter to secretary of Delhi government and Health department, Board's chief executive officer SM Ali said it has designated its "Jadeed Qurustaan" graveyard near Millennium Park, for last rites of COVID-19 victims in the city.  "One of the major problem faced by public is last rites of COVID-19 victims. It has been reported that due to lack of information, the general public is not allowing burial of victims of coronavirus in the graveyards of Delhi, which is unfortunate," the letter stated. Ali said the Waqf Board has designated its graveyard situated along the Ring Road, near Millennium Park as "COVID 19 graveyard"

"The graveyard may be used for burial of COVID-19 victims," he said

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have risen to 720 and 12 people have died so far due to the epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020