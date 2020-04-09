Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for COVID-19 victims

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of problems being faced by people in performing last rites of coronavirus victims. In a letter to secretary of Delhi government and Health department, Board's chief executive officer SM Ali said it has designated its "Jadeed Qurustaan" graveyard near Millennium Park, for last rites of COVID-19 victims in the city. "One of the major problem faced by public is last rites of COVID-19 victims. It has been reported that due to lack of information, the general public is not allowing burial of victims of coronavirus in the graveyards of Delhi, which is unfortunate," the letter stated. Ali said the Waqf Board has designated its graveyard situated along the Ring Road, near Millennium Park as "COVID 19 graveyard"

"The graveyard may be used for burial of COVID-19 victims," he said

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have risen to 720 and 12 people have died so far due to the epidemic.

