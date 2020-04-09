Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil rises 4% as OPEC+ works on output cut deal

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:15 IST
Oil rises 4% as OPEC+ works on output cut deal
Representative image Image Credit: Rawpxel

Oil prices gained nearly 4% on Thursday, but pulled back from an earlier surge as investors waited for details on negotiations between top producers hammering out an agreement for record supply cuts in response to the global fuel demand collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic. A worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has cut fuel demand by roughly 30%, and contributed to a crash in prices that took major benchmarks down by more than two-thirds before recovering in recent days in anticipation of action from oil producers.

Brent futures rose $1.30 cents, or 3.9%, to $34.13 a barrel by 12:38 a.m. EDT (1638 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 95 cents, or 3.8%, to $26.03. Earlier on Thursday, prices jumped over 10% as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - appeared to agree to cut output by anywhere from 10 million to 20 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 10% to 20% of global supplies, OPEC and Russian sources said. Details remained unclear, however.

Even with such a massive reduction in output, analysts still expect storage to fill up worldwide, forcing producers to cut back drilling activities. U.S. gasoline demand has fallen by nearly half since mid-March alone, and other nations have reported similar declines. "It sounds like there may be cuts of 10-20 million barrels a day of production. This may help, but is insufficient to clear the oil market, considering the demand cessation due to world government actions on Covid-19," said Josh Young, chief investment officer at Bison Interests.

A cut of 20 million bpd would be by far the biggest output cut ever agreed by OPEC, but Russia has insisted it will only reduce output if the United States joins the deal. Other large producers like Canada and Brazil have already voiced support for cuts, though those nations are cutting output now due to market forces. The United States has not said it will mandate output reductions. Instead, it has noted that market forces are already causing producers to pull back, as it expects its output to fall by nearly 2 million bpd by next year.

Analysts, meanwhile, said that even if such record cuts are agreed, they will not be enough. "Ultimately, the size of the demand shock is simply too large for a coordinated supply cut," analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

Following the OPEC+ meeting, energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are set to meet on Friday. The last OPEC meeting in early March ended acrimoniously, with Russia and Saudi Arabia unable to come to an agreement to curb output as the virus spread, adding to the slump in prices.

A source briefed on Saudi Arabia's oil policy said it is ready to cut up to 4 million bpd of its production but only from its record output levels of 12.3 million bpd achieved in April. Russia has said it wants output to be cut from the January-March levels before Saudi production jumped.

Oil importing countries, meanwhile, may announce crude oil purchases, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020