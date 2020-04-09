Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha enhances contingency fund corpus to Rs 2,000 crore to tackle COVID-19

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:28 IST
Odisha enhances contingency fund corpus to Rs 2,000 crore to tackle COVID-19

The Odisha government on Thursday increased the corpus of its contingency fund five times from Rs 400 crore to Rs 2,000 crore to meet the expenses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for treatment of patients. A proposal in this regard made by the states finance department was approved at the cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As there is no budgetary provision for the funds required for the pandemic situation, the cabinet approved the proposal to raise the contingency fund corpus fivefold, Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said. He said the fund will be utilised to meet the urgent and emergent needs for containment management and preventive measures.

An ordinance will come into force in this regard as Odisha Legislative Assembly is not in session, Tripathy said. The cabinet also discussed expansion of corona testing facility in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said it has been decided to start coronavirus testing at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur from April 12, at VIMSAR in Burla from April 15 and at IGH in Rourkela from April 17. Besides, the cabinet has also approved a proposal to purchase ICMR recognised COVID-19 rapid testing kits, the state chief secretary said, adding that one lakh rapid testing kits will be purchased soon so that more COVID-19 tests can be conducted.

He said the cabinet has approved a ratification proposal in Epidemic Act-1897, through an ordinance. As per the ordinance, the amount of punishment has been enhanced in the Act, he said.

Every offence shall be considered cognizable and bailable. The maximum punishment will be 2 years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, Tripathy said. With the cabinet's approval of ratification in Odisha COVID-19, 2020 regulations, wearing masks in public places has become compulsory and a fine up to Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing a mask, he said.

Meanwhile, a 100-bed dedicated COVID-19 hospital has started functioning in the hostel of Centurion University in Gajapati District from Thursday. With this, the number of beds in COVID-19 hospitals at Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar (Joda), Puri, Rourkela along with 2 hospitals in Bhubaneswar have reached 1,597, said the government's COVID-19 spokesman Subroto Bagchi.

Bagchi said the police from April 8 to 9 have registered 251 cases for violations regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19. Out of the 251 cases, 239 cases were for violation of lockdown norms, five cases for rumour-mongering and seven for other issues.

As many as 258 people have been arrested in 24 hours, he said. So far, 60 cases have been registered in the state for rumour-mongering, Bagchi said.

Bagchi also said till 9 am on Thursday, 2,841 samples have been tested of which 44 have tested positive for COVID- 19. Two persons have already been cured and discharged, while one patient has died.

He said the state currently has 41 active cases, while 106 people are under hospital isolation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020