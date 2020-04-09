COVID-19 cases cross 700 mark in Delhi as death toll rises to 12

The number of fatalities due to coronavirus reached 12 in the national capital on Thursday while the number of people infected with the virus crossed the 700 mark even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment areas to curb the spread of COVID-19. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also directed officials to strictly implement the containment strategy in high risk zones. The chief minister also warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city, a day after a 42-year-old man allegedly assaulted two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, accusing them of "spreading" COVID-19.

The national capital reported 51 fresh cases – including a Delhi Police constable and two paramedic staff of the Sir Gangaram Hospital -- taking the number of COVID-19 positive cases to 720. Three more deaths were reported during the day, taking the toll to 12, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 430 are related to the religious congregation that took place in Tabighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin markaz (centre) in March, they said.

Taking an objection to naming Nizamuddin Markaz in the health bulletins, the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has asked the city's health department to stop mentioning the centre in its daily briefs on coronavirus cases. The development comes after a 22-year-old man, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Bhopal, was thrashed in northwest Delhi's Bawana earlier this week after being accused of spreading coronavirus in the village. The chief minister appealed to people living in containment areas to cooperate in implementing 'Operation SHIELD' and said these are strict measures but are necessary to protect them and others from COVID-19. Elaborating on 'Operation SHIELD' during an online briefing, Kejriwal said under the first 'S' of the operation, the government seals the area immediately and its surroundings after geographical marking following positive cases there.

"In the next stage, we put people of sealed areas under home quarantine and then in the third stage, the process begins to isolate those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and trace their contacts," he said. About 'E' character of 'Operation SHIELD', Kejriwal explained that the government ensures home-delivery of essential items. "After this stage, the government sanitises such areas where one or two positive cases have been found.

"Under 'D', checking of door-to-door houses is conducted to ascertain whether anybody in containment has cough or any other symptoms of COVID-19," the chief minister said. Throwing light on the economic impact of the lockdown on the state exchequer, he said the government has also cut expenses as tax collection is almost stopped. He added that everyone will also have to cut expenses at their level in view of the current situation.

During a meeting with officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, health department, police and others, LG Baijal said capacity building of medical professionals along with all protective measures for clinical management should continue. According to a statement issued by the LG office, Baijal stressed "on containment action plan, sharing best practices and continued focus on contact tracing and tracking".

"Strict geographical quarantine with preventive control, rigorous contact tracing and enhanced surveillance should be the priority at the moment," the statement quoting Baijal said. In Bengali Market in central Delhi, one of the COVID-19 hotspots declared by the government, an FIR was lodged against a pastry shop owner after 35 workers were found living in "unhygienic conditions" and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In Mayur Vihar extension in east Delhi, which has large number of gated apartments, panic gripped residents where Vardhman apartment was sealed. A resident of Parwana apartments, a few blocks away from Vardhman apartments, said there is a sense of apprehension among people of the area.

A resident of Samachar Apartments which is very close to Vardhman Apartments said a tent has been erected outside the building and there is heavy deployment of police personnel in the area. People in some localities started panicking over rumours of sealing being extended to their areas where suspected cases of coronavirus were reported.

After a few suspected cases of coronavirus were reported near H Block of Lajpat Nagar-1 in south Delhi, all the shops near Krishna Market were asked to shut and the entire area was disinfected. An umbrella body of resident welfare associations in the city also urged authorities to interact with community leaders through video conferencing every day to share information, and note down grievances and anomalies, if any, in the implementation of the lockdown. Atul Goyal, the president of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said it will only be proper and suitable if the district authorities disseminate or share information related to coronavirus and lockdown with community leaders and RWAs in each ward at the colony and block level every day.

Meanwhile, as many as 190 cases were registered and 3,954 people detained in the national capital for violating government orders during the lockdown..

